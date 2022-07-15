Technology

Planning to buy Nothing Phone (1)? Check pros and cons

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 15, 2022

The Nothing Phone (1) is all set to go on sale in India from July 21 onward. If you missed the opportunity to pre-order it, you will be able to buy it in the upcoming days. But before you make up your mind for the purchase, have you considered the pros and cons of the device? Here's everything you need to know.

Design The device's transparent design is a breath of fresh air

In contrast to the majority of devices, which are sold with nearly identical designs, the Nothing Phone (1) has a transparent back with over 900 LEDs that glow in sync with notification sounds. It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,200-nits peak brightness, which is enough for outdoor use even in bright daylight.

Photography Better photography than several mid-rangers

The Nothing Phone (1)'s dual rear cameras deliver a superior photography experience than most of the mid-rangers in its segment. Its main 50MP camera supports both optical and electronic image stabilization as well as a range of shooting modes. The 50MP ultra-wide camera has a 114-degree field of view and it can capture macro shots up 4cm distance.

Internals The device offers bloatware-free OS

The Nothing Phone (1) offers a clean and intuitive UI, and excellent haptic feedback. The OS is based on Android 12 and is devoid of bloatware. The device features the tried-and-tested Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and will get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. It also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging, which is uncommon in the Rs. 30,000-40,000 range.

Cons What are the downsides?

Nothing has not included a charger in the box, meaning customers will have to purchase one separately or use an existing one. While new mid-range devices are providing up to 120W wired fast-charging, Phone (1)'s 33W charging capability is below competition. Also, because of the boxy shape and wider screen, the device can be a little challenging to use with one hand.

Verdict Should you buy the Nothing Phone (1)?

The Nothing Phone (1) offers a great deal over several mid-rangers in the market in the sub-Rs. 40,000 price point. It features a distinctive design, good cameras, premium glass finish, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging support. However, if you don't want to stretch your budget, you can look into other handsets such as the OnePlus Nord 2T and POCO F4 5G.