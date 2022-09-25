Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 25 codes: How to redeem?

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 25 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 25, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is currently accessible only via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online multiplayer battle royale game that offers players a vast number of supplies, which they can access using real money as well as redeemable codes. As everyone is not willing to spend resources, the game developers introduce redeemable codes on a daily basis to allow gamers access to a variety of exclusive in-game items for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced as a graphically enhanced version of Free Fire in September 2021.

Over the year, the game has received immense popularity among gamers due to its high-resolution graphics and frequent updates.

In addition, the game's rewards redemption program offers players access to a large number of in-game collectibles for free, thereby enhancing their gaming experience. This keeps the players hooked.

Details Codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers

Free Fire MAX allows an extensive range of in-game bonuses such as loot crates, diamonds, protective gear, skins, royale vouchers, pets, and more. Going by the prerequisites, each gamer can redeem multiple codes, however, every code is accessible only once by a user. The codes will automatically expire after 12-18 hours. Also, they are redeemable only via Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for September 25

Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e. September 25, are mentioned below. Use them to earn free rewards now. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU. SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. B3G7-A22TW-DR7X, ZZAT-XB24-QES8.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the game's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the dialog box and tap on "Confirm." In case of a successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mailbox within 24 hours of redeeming the code.