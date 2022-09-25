Technology

OnePlus 10T receives OxygenOS A.08 update with camera enhancements, fixes

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 25, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T offers a 360-degree antenna layout and a 'SmartLink' feature for network enhancements (Photo credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 10T has received another Android 12-based Oxygen OS update. The firmware optimizes the touch experience, Dark mode's display effect in low-brightness scenarios, and improves Wi-Fi and communication stability, network experience, and the front camera's exposure effect in a backlight environment. It fixes issues regarding notification delay, dark stripes when taking snaps, and the ghost effect in group photos via the selfie camera.

According to the official OnePlus Community forum, the OxygenOS A.08 update rolling out to the OnePlus 10T bears the firmware version CPH2413_11.A.08. As always, this is an incremental update, meaning it is currently rolling out to a small percentage of users. Its broader rollout will happen in a few days. To manually check for the firmware, go to Settings > System > System updates.

Design and display The device boasts 720Hz touch sampling rate

The OnePlus 10T bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certification, 960-nits of maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black trims.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10T has a triple rear camera arrangement that is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro sensor. On the front, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals The smartphone offers 150W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10T draws power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and houses a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. Also, it gets a 3D Cooling System 2.0. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.