OnePlus Nord Watch fully revealed in leaked renders: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 25, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Nord Watch will offer 105 fitness modes (Photo credit: OnePlus).

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce the Nord Watch in India, the brand's first-ever smartwatch under the Nord branding. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the wearable, revealing its design details. It may come in Black and Blue colorways. Additionally, OnePlus has also disclosed information related to the watch's specifications, such as a 60Hz AMOLED screen and 100+ watch faces.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is revealing the details related to the Nord Watch in fragments in order to keep the users hooked.

The wearable may be released with an aggressive price tag to disrupt the smartwatch market, taking on brands like Fire-Bollt, boAt, and Noise.

The Nord Watch will offer a large screen, high brightness, a range of health and fitness metrics, long-lasting battery backup, and more.

Design and display The watch will bear a 60Hz AMOLED screen

Renders for the Nord Watch (Photo credit: 91mobies)

According to the renders and specifications surfaced, the Nord Watch will bear a standard square dial with a silicon strap, curved edges, and a functional push-button on the right side a crown. The wearable is expected to arrive in Blue and Black colors. The smartwatch will sport a 1.78-inch (368x448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 500 nits of brightness.

Internals The wearable will offer support for Bluetooth 5.2

The Nord Watch should feature heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress level tracker, daily steps and burned calories counter, female health tracking, and several other health and fitness-related features. The smartwatch will be compatible with the OnePlus N Health app to track, manage, and analyze health data. It will include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and offer up to 10 days of battery life.

Information OnePlus Nord Watch: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will reveal the pricing and availability details of the Nord Watch in India at the time of its launch, which is expected soon. However, it may be priced at around Rs. 5,000. The wearable will be sold via Amazon and the brand's official website.