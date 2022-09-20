OnePlus Nord Watch officially teased; launch in India soon
The OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to be launched in India soon. The wearable has been teased officially via a poster, giving an overview of its design details. OnePlus is yet to reveal information pertaining to the watch's pricing and specifications. In India, the device is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 5,000. It may come in two colorways.
- OnePlus has been releasing smartphones and earphones under the Nord line-up for a while now.
- Now, the brand has formally announced the arrival of the Nord Watch, the first-ever smartwatch under the Nord branding.
- The company is expected to launch this wearable at an affordable price tag to take on offerings from homegrown brands such as Noise, Fire-Boltt, and boAt.
According to the marketing teaser, the Nord Watch seems to bear a standard watch design, having a squared-off screen, curved edges, and a push-button, which also looks like a crown. The strap appears to be a simple silicone band. OnePlus should reveal the details of the watch in the coming weeks. It may presumably launch by this month's end or early October.
Nord Watch is tipped to debut in rectangular and circular-dialed variants. The circular variant may come with displays having resolutions of 240x240 pixels and 390x390 pixels. It could get a protective edge with dash lines for minutes and hours, along with two rotating crowns. The rectangular model may come in 240x280 pixels and 368x448 pixels resolution variants. It could sport two push buttons.
The price and availability details of the Nord Watch in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the wearable may be priced at around Rs. 5,000. It should be offered in Black and White color options.