How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's August 4 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 04, 2022, 09:49 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play battle royale game where redeemable codes are introduced by the creators on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. These codes help gamers to gain free access to in-game bonuses and enhance their gaming experience. If you want free rewards such as weapons, loot crates, emote, and more, within the game, here's how to proceed.

Context Why does this story matter?

If you are competing on a battlefield, additional supplies along with your game handling strategies may increase your chances of winning or improving scoreboard rankings.

Free Fire MAX allows players to obtain in-game items with the help of real money. However, not everybody has the means to invest.

Due to this reason, the developers provide redeemable codes, allowing users to receive free bonuses.

Rules Each code is accessible only once per player

To get access to the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some ground rules. A player may access multiple codes, but each code can be redeemed only once per player. Additionally, the codes can be accessed only via Indian servers. Players need to visit the game's reward redemption website to redeem the codes, which have a validity of 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for August 4

For today, i.e. August 4, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help you achieve costume bundles, free skins, pets, diamonds, characters, and more. Take a look at the codes: FF11WFNPP956, B6IYCTNH4PV3, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, SARG886AV5GR FF11DAKX4WHV, WLSGJXS5KFYR, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF11NJN5YS3E ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF119MB3PFA5, FF10617KGUF9 FF10GCGXRNHY, X99TK56XDJ4X, YXY3EGTLHGJX, MCPTFNXZF4TA FF1164XNJZ2V, W0JJAFV3TU5E

Instructions Here's how to redeem the codes

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now log in using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.