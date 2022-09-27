Technology

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 launched at Rs. 1,800: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 27, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is priced at Rs. 1,799 (Photo credit: PLAYFIT)

Homegrown brand PLAY has launched yet another innovative smartwatch, dubbed the PLAYFIT CHAMP2, in India. The made-in-India wearable has been designed by keeping consumers' preferences in mind. The company has put emphasis on the device's aesthetic appeal. It has a full-touch toughened glass display and has an IP68 rating. It can be purchased from the company's official website or via Amazon.

Smartwatches have been in trend for quite some time now.

Apart from the style quotient, smartwatches are extremely useful in tracking a number of day-to-day activities.

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 is super-affordable with a chic design and top-notch specifications.

What's more? The wearable provides smart features such as notification alerts for calls and messages, wake-up reminders, a special theater mode, and much more.

Design and display The smartwatch features a full-touch display

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 bears a square-shaped dial with rounded edges, a silicone strap, and a functional push-button on the right side of the dial. The device sports a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) full-touch TFT display and is equipped with advanced toughened glass protection. The smartwatch also supports multiple watch faces. It is available in Indigo Blue, Rose Gold, Cool Gray, and Black color options.

Internals The wearable has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 monitors heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, sleep cycle, the number of calories burned, and the number of steps taken. It also features a female health tracker and periodic reminders to consume water. The smartwatch can be synced with the PLAYFIT app to track health and physical fitness on a daily basis. The device has a 230mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Information PLAYFIT CHAMP2: Pricing and availability

PLAYFIT CHAMP2 bears a price tag of Rs. 1,799 in India. The product is compatible with iOS 9.0 and Android 4.4 or above. It comes with a one-year warranty. The smartwatch can be purchased from the official online store or via Amazon.