Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gets its first-ever firmware update

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 06:37 pm 2 min read

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) supports Bluetooth 5.3, AAC codec, and multi-point connectivity

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is now receiving its first-ever software update, which comes with version number 5A377. According to the release note, the firmware brings several bug fixes and "other improvements." Apple, however, has not revealed any detailed information on these fixes. To recall, the audio wearable was unveiled earlier this month at the company's "Far Out" event.

Details Everything to know about the firmware

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will receive the new firmware when it is charging and in the Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The update cannot be installed manually so users will have to wait for it to arrive on their TWS wearable. To receive the update, the iPhone/iPad should be running the latest OS version.

On your iPhone/iPad, open the Settings app. Head over to Bluetooth, then AirPods. Then click on the "More Info" button signified by "i." Now, scroll down to the "About" section to discover the firmware version. On Mac, tap the Apple logo from the menu, select "System Information," and tap on "Bluetooth." Under the AirPods line, you will get the firmware version.

Design AirPods Pro (2nd generation) gets touch control for volume adjustment

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) retains its predecessor's design with an in-ear fit, swappable silicone tips, and stems on the side. It gets new touch control for volume adjustment, music, calls, and audio modes. It comes with a vent system for pressure equalization and offers IPX4 water resistance. The charging case for the wearable houses a Lightning port and a speaker at the bottom.

Internals It offers six hours of playtime

The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) houses an H2 chipset. It offers Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and Adaptive Transparency mode. It packs a high-excursion Apple audio driver with a dynamic range amplifier, an inward-facing microphone, and dual beamforming microphones. The audio wearable offers six hours of playtime. Its charging case delivers 30 hours of listening time.