Apple to ship iPhone 14 from India and China simultaneously

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 05, 2022, 06:16 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 may get the A15 Bionic chipset (Representative image)

Apple will ship the all-new iPhone 14 from India and China "almost simultaneously" in the second half of this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This is the first time that Apple will start manufacturing iPhones in a non-Chinese site, in tandem with the usual suppliers in China. The Cupertino-based tech giant sees "Indian market as the next key growth driver."

Context Why does this story matter?

Slowly but steadily, Apple is trying to cut down its reliance on China for manufacturing needs.

The company is expanding in Vietnam and India, with the latter being a more prominent market for the iPhone maker.

In India, Apple had a strong showing in the third quarter, nearly doubling its revenue. The iPhone was the driving force behind the growth.

Timeline Production may begin just around the time of launch

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 series in September this year. Hence, we can expect the iPhone 14 to go into production around that time. The company may begin with trial production followed by commercial production at a later date, which is the standard process. For the uninitiated, Apple has been producing iPhone models in India since 2017.

Production plans Initially, shipments from India will be lower than China: Kuo

iPhones being made in India is not a new thing. Usually, Apple starts manufacturing an iPhone model one or more quarters after launch. However, producing iPhones in India and China simultaneously is momentous. "In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site," said Kuo.

It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 5, 2022

Details What will be the specifications of iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 will be similar to the iPhone 13. It will bear a wide notch at the top for Face ID sensors and front camera. The device will sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and dual rear cameras. It is tipped to get A15 Bionic chip and not the next-generation A16 Bionic. The handset is expected to start at $799 (nearly Rs. 63,500).