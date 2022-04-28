Technology

Apple iPhone self-repair tool kit costs $49/week, weighs nearly 36kg

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 28, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Apple's self-repair tool kit is restricted to battery, speaker, camera, display, and SIM tray (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple recently launched its Self Service Repair Program in the US. Now, the tech giant has introduced a rental tool kit to let users repair their iPhones. The tool kits will be available in different versions based on the iPhone model that needs servicing. In the US, the tool kit is available at a weekly rental price of $49 (around Rs. 3,800).

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had announced the Self Repair Program in the US last November. Since then, Samsung has announced its version of the program.

Empowering customers to repair their phones is a novelty concept that seems to slowly gain traction. Whether it will be the next big thing is something that needs to be seen.

We can't, however, deny that it will be a sweet accomplishment!

Contents Tool kit for iPhone SE (2022) only has one case

Apple's rental tool kit is available for all the phones covered under the Self Service Repair Program. The tool kit comes in two cases for eligible iPhone models except for the new iPhone SE. The cases weigh 19.5kg and 16.3kg, and have roller wheels. The kit includes a heated display fixture removal, heated display pocket, battery press, display press, adhesive cutter, and protective covers.

Information Nine iPhone models are part of the program

The iPhone models for which the rental tool kit is available are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2022).

Benefits Users can earn discounts for sending back replaced parts

Price-wise, Apple's DIY tool kits cost almost as much as getting the phone repaired at an Apple Store. In that case, what are the benefits of this program? Well, for starters, users can send replaced parts to Apple and receive discounts. The company intends to recycle those parts. Also, the DIY option could help those who find it hard to get their iPhones repaired.

Information Tool kit must be shipped back after repairing the phone

Every tool kit is inspected by Apple beforehand to avoid instances of failure. Once you're done repairing your phone, the tool kit has to be shipped back to Apple. The company can charge more than the rent if any tools are damaged or are missing.