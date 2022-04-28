Technology

TECNO Phantom X is launching in India tomorrow: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 28, 2022, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Phantom X sports a dual front camera setup (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is all set to introduce its high-end smartphone, the Phantom X, in India. The company's Twitter account has confirmed the device's arrival in the country tomorrow i.e. April 29. Amazon has also activated a landing page for the handset, revealing its key features such as a curved AMOLED display, 108MP Ultra-HD mode, and 8GB of RAM with support for 5GB of Virtual RAM.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is a budget-focused smartphone brand which generally introduces affordable handsets for first-time buyers.

However, the Phantom X is different. It will arrive as a more premium offering and help establish the brand name in the mid-range segment.

To recall, the device was announced in July 2021 and after a long gap, it is finally arriving in the Indian market.

Design and display The handset gets a 3D curved display

The TECNO Phantom X sports a pill-shaped notch on the top-left, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It has vertically-aligned triple cameras on the rear panel and comes in Starry Night Blue and Monet's Summer color options. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It sports 48MP dual front camera setup

The TECNO Phantom X is equipped with triple rear cameras comprising a 50MP main lens, a 13MP portrait snapper, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It has a dual front camera setup that consists of a 48MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Under the hood The device gets a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging

The TECNO Phantom X is backed by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, mated with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top and draws power from a 4,700mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO Phantom X: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO Phantom X in India will be revealed at the time of its launch tomorrow i.e. April 29. It will be sold through Amazon at an expected cost of around Rs. 25,000.