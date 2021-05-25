TECNO SPARK 7 Pro launched in India at Rs. 10,000

Chinese tech giant TECNO has announced its latest budget smartphone, the SPARK 7 Pro in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9,999 and will be available via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro comes with a 90Hz screen, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 48MP triple rear camera system, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in three color options.

There is a 48MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro has a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP primary sensor, a secondary depth sensor, and a tertiary 'AI lens.' For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing snapper.

The phone is backed by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

The TECNO SPARK 7 Pro draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the mobile offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the TECNO SPARK 7 Pro has been priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale starting May 28 at 12pm via Amazon.