Infinix Zero Ultra with 200MP camera, 180W fast-charging teased

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Zero Ultra will get 3GB of virtual RAM support (Photo credit: Infinix)

The Infinix Zero Ultra is on its way. The handset has been revealed via a teaser video that has popped up on Infinix's official AliExpress store. The handset will boast a 120Hz OLED screen, 200MP main camera with OIS, and 180W fast charging. The device has been officially confirmed to debut on October 5. It may also arrive in India around Diwali.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix will host an event on October 5 to introduce its premium smartphone, Zero Ultra.

The device seems to be a promising deal, according to the latest revelations. However, its pricing and availability will determine the kind of reception it gets.

This feature-loaded smartphone will aim to establish the brand's name in the upper-midrange segment which is largely dominated by OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola.

Design and display The device will sport a 120Hz OLED display

The Infinix Zero Ultra will flaunt a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, 2.5D curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will get a glossy finish with a rectangular camera bump. The device will boast a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may arrive in Black and White colorways and shall resemble the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

Information It will be equipped with a 200MP primary camera

Infinix Zero Ultra will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide as well as telephoto snappers, and an LED flash. The device will get a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset will support 180W fast-charging

The Infinix Zero Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will also offer 3GB of virtual RAM. The device will boot Android 12-based XOS. It may house a 4,500mAh battery which will support 180W fast-charging. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Zero Ultra: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Infinix Zero Ultra will be revealed at the time of its launch on October 5. The device may bear a starting price tag of around Rs. 30,000. The handset is also tipped to launch in India during Diwali.