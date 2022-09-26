Technology

Vivo Y16 launched in India at Rs. 10,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

The Vivo Y16 comes with 1GB of Virtual RAM

Vivo has introduced its latest Y-series smartphone in India, called the Vivo Y16. As for the key highlights, the device bears an HD+ LCD screen, a 13MP main camera, up to 5GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is available for purchase via Vivo India's e-store and partner channels starting at Rs. 9,999 for its base 3GB/32GB configuration.

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has expanded its budget portfolio in India with the Y16.

The handset is priced competitively to take on the sub-Rs. 15,000 models from Motorola, Samsung, and Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi.

It packs run-of-the-mill specifications along with some gaming-focused features such as Multi Turbo and Ultra Game Mode which aim to enhance the gaming experience on the device.

Design and display The handset gets an HD+ LCD screen

The Vivo Y16 sports a sleek design with a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, nearly 270ppi pixel density, and 82.5% screen-to-body ratio. It is 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 184g.

Information It offers a 13MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Vivo Y16 features a 13MP (f/2.2) main snapper and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it features a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The device houses a 5,000mAh battery

Under the hood, the Vivo Y16 packs a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y16: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y16 is offered in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colors. It bears a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,499 for its 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configuration, respectively. The device is up for grabs via Flipkart and the brand's official e-store.

