TECNO POVA Neo 5G launched in India at Rs. 15,500

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 24, 2022, 02:54 pm 2 min read

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

TECNO has introduced its latest entry-level mid-range 5G smartphone in India, called the TECNO POVA Neo 5G. As for the key highlights, the device includes a 120Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, and a 6,000mAh battery. The handset is up for pre-bookings via the brand's official website at Rs. 15,499 for its sole 4GB/128GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is strengthening its budget and entry-level mid-range smartphone portfolio to take on the Samsung, OPPO, and Redmi models.

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G is aimed at buyers looking for a high refresh rate display, powerful entry-level processor, high-resolution primary camera, and a long-lasting battery.

The kind of reception it receives in India's overcrowded sub-Rs. 20,000 segment depends upon the response of the buyers.

Design and display The device gets a 120Hz LCD display

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G flaunts a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has two cut-outs for the cameras along with an LED flash. It sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 550-nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black shades.

Information It offer a 50MP main camera

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP (f/1.6) primary camera and an unspecified secondary camera, paired with a quad-LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Internals The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also gets 3GB of virtual RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12 with HiOS 8.6. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA Neo 5G: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G is offered in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black colors. It is priced at Rs. 15,499 for its lone 4GB/128GB configuration, which is now available for pre-booking via the brand's e-store. The device will go on sale starting Monday (September 26).