OPPO F21s Pro series launched in India: Check prices, features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 15, 2022, 03:20 pm 2 min read

The F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G models come in Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black shades

OPPO has officially launched its F21s Pro series in India, including the F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G models. The handsets boast an AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. The F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. They can be pre-ordered via OPPO India's official website.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO's latest smartphones may remind you of the brand's previous launches.

In terms of design and specifications, the F21s Pro is similar to F21 Pro, whereas the F21s Pro 5G is akin to Reno8 Z.

OPPO has been adopting this strategy in its business for a while now.

In India, the devices take on the sub-Rs. 30,000 offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

Design and display The devices have 6.43-inch Full-HD+ displays

The F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G models sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a thick bottom bezel, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they sport a triple camera arrangement along with an LED flash. The handsets flaunt a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 409ppi pixel density. They get 90Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, respectively.

Cameras The F21s Pro features a 32MP front facing camera

The F21s Pro is equipped with triple rear cameras, that include a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/3.3) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. The F21s Pro 5G gets a similar setup but with a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, the 4G model has a 32MP (f/2.4) shooter, whereas the 5G counterpart sports a 16MP (f/2.4) camera.

Internals The handsets offer 8GB of RAM

The F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G are backed by Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 695 chipsets, respectively, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In addition, they get support for 5GB of Virtual RAM. The devices boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. They pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on both include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Information OPPO F21s Pro series: Pricing and availability

The F21s Pro and F21s Pro 5G bear a price tag of Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively. They are now up for pre-orders via the brand's official India website. The open sales for the devices will start on September 19.

