Realme Q5x goes official with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 20, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Realme Q5x is offered in two colorways (Photo credt: Realme)

Realme has introduced the Q5x as its latest budget smartphone in China. As for the key highlights, the handset features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,600) for its sole 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be up for grabs in the country starting Thursday (June 23).

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is thriving in its home country as well as India.

The brand continues to flood the entry-level and mid-range smartphone markets with a range of offerings.

The newly introduced Q5x is the fourth Q-series model from the brand this year after the Realme Q5, Q5i, and Q5 Pro. Its availability in the markets outside China is yet to be confirmed.

Design and display The phone bears an HD+ LCD screen

The Realme Q5x bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has two cut-outs on the rear for cameras. The device has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness, and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.1mm in thickness and weighs around 184g.

Information It has a 13MP primary camera

The Realme Q5x has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP main shooter and a 0.3MP depth sensor paired with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the handset

The Realme Q5x draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W standard charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Q5x: Pricing and availability

The Realme Q5x bears a price tag of CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,600) for its sole 4GB/64GB model. The handset will be available for purchase in China from Thursday (June 23) onward in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colors.