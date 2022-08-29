Technology

Vivo Y35 launched in India at Rs. 18,500: Check specifications

Vivo Y35 launched in India at Rs. 18,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 29, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

The Vivo Y35 comes in two colorways

Vivo has introduced its latest mid-range 4G smartphone, called the Vivo Y35, in India. As for the key highlights, it includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement, 8GB of virtual RAM, and 44W fast-charging. The device is priced at Rs. 18,499 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration, which is now available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and offline channels.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo has expanded its Y-series smartphone line-up in India with the Y35.

Following the launch in Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this month, the device has now arrived here to take on mid-range offerings from Motorola, TECNO, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Samsung.

The phone directly competes with the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro, Moto G62, Infinix Note 12 Pro, and several others in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Design and display The handset offers 550-nits of maximum brightness

The Vivo Y35 sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone flaunts a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550-nits of peak brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 96% NTSC color gamut. It is 8.28mm thick and weighs 188g. The device comes in Dawn Gold and Agate Black shades.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Vivo Y35 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth snappers. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The smartphone gets 256GB of onboard storage

Under the hood, the Vivo Y35 packs a Snapdragon 680 processor, with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also gets 8GB of virtual memory. The device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y35: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y35 is offered in a single 8GB/256GB model, which bears a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The device is now up for grabs via Vivo India's official e-store and offline retail channels.