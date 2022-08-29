Vivo Y35 launched in India at Rs. 18,500: Check specifications
Vivo has introduced its latest mid-range 4G smartphone, called the Vivo Y35, in India. As for the key highlights, it includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement, 8GB of virtual RAM, and 44W fast-charging. The device is priced at Rs. 18,499 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration, which is now available for purchase via the brand's official e-store and offline channels.
- Vivo has expanded its Y-series smartphone line-up in India with the Y35.
- Following the launch in Malaysia and Indonesia earlier this month, the device has now arrived here to take on mid-range offerings from Motorola, TECNO, Xiaomi, Infinix, and Samsung.
- The phone directly competes with the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro, Moto G62, Infinix Note 12 Pro, and several others in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.
The Vivo Y35 sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone flaunts a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 550-nits of peak brightness, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 96% NTSC color gamut. It is 8.28mm thick and weighs 188g. The device comes in Dawn Gold and Agate Black shades.
In the rear camera department, the Vivo Y35 includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth snappers. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Under the hood, the Vivo Y35 packs a Snapdragon 680 processor, with Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It also gets 8GB of virtual memory. The device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 44W fast-charging. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo Y35 is offered in a single 8GB/256GB model, which bears a price tag of Rs. 18,499. The device is now up for grabs via Vivo India's official e-store and offline retail channels.