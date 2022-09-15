Technology

Vivo V25 debuts in India at Rs. 28,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 15, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The Vivo V25 offers 8GB of Virtual RAM, Liquid Cooling System, and 4D Game Vibration

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India, called the Vivo V25, after announcing it last month. As for the key highlights, the device gets a 90Hz AMOLED display, a color-changing rear panel, a 64MP primary camera, up to 12GB of RAM, and 44W fast charging. The handset is now up for pre-bookings, starting at Rs. 27,999 for its base 8GB/128GB configuration.

Vivo V25's pricing and availability details have been missing from the brand's official website since its announcement last month. Now, nearly four weeks later, Vivo has revealed them.

The handset bears familiar aspects of the V25 Pro. However, it packs slightly less powerful hardware and misses out on some features.

It goes against the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition.

Design and display The device boasts a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo V25 bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a color-changing "Fluorite AG Glass" panel, triple cameras, and a dual-LED flash setup. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It comes in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue colorways.

The Vivo V25 gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it features a 50MP front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC powers the device

The Vivo V25 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device is shipped with Funtouch OS 12 which bakes on top of Android 12. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

The Vivo V25 is offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations at a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The handset will be available for purchase starting September 20 via the brand's official e-store and Flipkart; it can be pre-reserved.