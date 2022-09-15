Technology

#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 10T gets attractive offer on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 15, 2022, 12:50 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T houses a 3D Cooling System 2.0

The OnePlus 10T is one of the top-tier gaming-focused smartphones under the sub-Rs. 50,000 price point. Now, the device is currently selling with a bank offer of Rs. 5,000 via Amazon. The device boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with several new-age features. If you have been looking for a phone with enormous gaming potential, the 10T can be a great pick.

Details Everything to know about the offer

The OnePlus 10T bears a price tag of Rs. 49,999, Rs. 54,999, and Rs. 55,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, if you are an Axis Bank cardholder, you can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on each variant of the device via Amazon. Additionally, buyers can also get up to Rs. 18,500 off in exchange for their old smartphone.

Design and display The handset offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10T bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 10 Pro-like camera layout. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 960-nits peak brightness, 720Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device gets Jade Green and Moonstone Black colors.

Information The device flaunts a 50MP primary camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the OnePlus 10T offers a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) IMX766 main snapper, accompanied by an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.9-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. On the front, the handset features a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the phone

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T houses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.1. It draws fuel from a 4,800mAh battery which supports 150W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.