Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's September 15 codes

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's September 15 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 15, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is one of the most downloaded games on Android (Photo credit: Garena)

Whether playing with teammates or solo, a battle royale game is always enthralling. However, using run-of-the-mill tools and techniques may make the players lose interest. Free Fire MAX, therefore, brings in ways to gather additional in-game items. These bonuses along with the variations in game handling strategies may help gamers improve their experience. Here's how to access the supplies for free using redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced as a visually-enhanced version of the classic Free Fire.

The game's improved graphics, engaging gameplay, and frequent updates have helped it gain popularity and obtain a sizable fanbase in India.

Additionally, the developers add redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation. Using these codes, players can access a large number of collectibles for free.

Codes Codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours

To claim Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must follow some rules. The alphanumeric codes can only be redeemed using Indian servers. Each code is redeemable once per user. However, they can redeem multiple codes in a go. Additionally, the codes have to be claimed via the rewards redemption page within a duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 15

The Free Fire MAX codes for Thursday i.e. September 15 are listed below. Use them to access your free rewards. BN34-JSIU-W7Y6, TGBT-NYHB-O98V, 7DS6-YTAR-FQV2, B3N4-JKR5-T9YH. OJ9I-8UGJ-F9RM, 45TL-6Y7P-UJ0O, N9IH-BUGJ-FNR5, MT6K-YLHO-UJ98. 7UVY-6CTX-RSFE, VB45-N6MY-74UL, JO9B-8V7C-Y6DT, XGSE-BR5N-T6MY. KULJ-OH9B-I8FU, HAYA-TOAV-U76V, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFIC-DCTS-L5FT. TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFPL-UED9-3XRT. R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK.

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. Then, type a code into the text box and click "Confirm," followed by tapping the "Ok" button. Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.