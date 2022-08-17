Technology

Vivo V25 Pro goes official at Rs. 36,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 17, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

The Vivo V25 Pro has received 669 points and 2,268 points in single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench 5, respectively

The Vivo V25 Pro has been launched in India. It boasts an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. The handset is now available for pre-bookings starting at Rs. 35,999. It will be up for grabs in the country from August 25 onward via Flipkart and Vivo's official stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo V25 Pro has arrived as a successor to the V23 Pro. The handset offers several new-age features, including the color changing Fluorite AG Glass rear panel, which we have seen on some other Vivo phones as well.

It is targeted at the Nothing Phone (1), and mid-range offerings from Samsung as well as Xiaomi.

Design and display The handset has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The V25 Pro has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It sports a color-changing rear panel that houses triple cameras. The device boasts a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. It comes in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colorways. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 8.62mm thick and weighs 190g.

Information The V25 Pro has a 64MP primary camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the Vivo V25 Pro offers a 64MP (f/1.89, OIS) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. It sports a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset fuels the device

The Vivo V25 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and houses a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast-charging Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo V25 series: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V25 Pro is priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The handset is currently up for pre-bookings and open sales will start from August 25 via Flipkart and Vivo's official stores.