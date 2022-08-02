Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Get Apple AirPods Max at Rs. 54,900 via Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 02, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

The AirPods Max has a "Digital Crown" for multiple controls and a "Noise Control Button" for seamless switching between ANC and Transparency modes

Apple's most expensive audio device ever, AirPods Max is one of the best headphones money can buy. But for most of us, the high price-tag has kept the headphones far from reach. If you have been eyeing to own an AirPods Max, Flipkart's deal might be worth checking. The e-commerce giant is providing an attractive discount along with a great exchange offer.

The AirPods Max bears a price tag of Rs. 66,100 on the official website. However, Flipkart is selling the headphones for Rs. 54,900, translating to a discount of Rs. 11,200. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs. 17,000 off by exchanging an old smartphone. No-cost EMI option can also be availed via Bajaj Finserv.

The AirPods Max headset features an over-the-ear design with telescopic arms for an adjustable fit. The stainless steel frame holding the complete structure is wrapped with a soft-to-touch material and a knit mesh canopy. The removable, cushioned ear cups get an anodized aluminium panel and offer an independent rotatory mechanism. The audio device comes in five monotone shades and weighs at a hefty 384.8g.

AirPods Max gets a one-tap setup system, and has support for Bluetooth 5.0, Siri commands, seamless switching between Apple devices, audio sharing, on-head detection, and notification announcements. It delivers up to 20 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation and Spatial Audio being turned on.

The AirPods Max delivers a high-fidelity sound with ultra-low distortion. The feature list includes Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ for frequency adjustments, and a Transparency mode to hear the surroundings. It houses an H1 chipset in each earcup, Apple-designed dynamic drivers, and as many as nine microphones, including eight for ANC alone.