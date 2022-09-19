Technology

Amazfit GTS 4 debuts in India at Rs. 17,000

Written by Akash Pandey Edited by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 19, 2022, 05:55 pm 3 min read

The Amazfit GTS 4 weighs 27g

Huami-owned wearable brand, Amazfit, has introduced its latest smartwatch in India, called the Amazfit GTS 4. The device comes with GPS positioning, 150+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, standalone music playback, and a range of health and fitness metrics. The GTS 4 is now available for pre-order via the brand's e-store and Amazon at Rs. 16,999. Its open sale will begin on September 22.

India's wearable market is experiencing massive growth.

With increasing demands for smartwatches, Amazfit has also thrown down the gauntlet to take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and other high-end offerings.

In fact, the Amazfit GTS 4, with a range of health and fitness-related features, appears to be a promising purchase. To recall, the wearable was unveiled two weeks ago at the IFA tech event.

The Amazfit GTS 4 bears a 5ATM water-resistant body with a squircle dial. On the right, it gets a physical crown. The smartwatch is offered in Rosebud Pink, Infinite Black, and Misty White colors. It is equipped with a 1.75-inch (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display, with a 341ppi pixel density. The watch is protected by the toughened glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating.

The Amazfit GTS 4 comes with support for fall detection. It gets a sleep quality monitoring facility that provides specific information on deep sleep, light sleep, REM stages, and breathing quality. The wearable has a long list of sensors. They include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, and an ambient lighting sensor.

The Amazfit GTS 4 is equipped with dual-band GPS antenna technology for precise positioning. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), six satellite positioning systems, a built-in microphone, and a built-in Alexa voice assistance feature for easy accessibility.

The Amazfit GTS 4 is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor for blood oxygen detection, heart rate, and stress tracking. The smartwatch boots Zepp OS 2.0 and houses 2.3GB of storage. It packs a 300mAh battery. The GTS 4 offers more than 150 sports modes and 15 strength training exercises. It supports third-party apps like GoPro, Home Connect, and Adidas Running.

The Amazfit GTS 4 is offered in Rosebud Pink, Infinite Black, and Misty White colors. In India, it bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999. Currently, the smartwatch can be pre-booked via Amazon and the brand's official e-store, with open sales starting from September 22.

