Amazfit GTS 4 debuts in India at Rs. 17,000
Huami-owned wearable brand, Amazfit, has introduced its latest smartwatch in India, called the Amazfit GTS 4. The device comes with GPS positioning, 150+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, standalone music playback, and a range of health and fitness metrics. The GTS 4 is now available for pre-order via the brand's e-store and Amazon at Rs. 16,999. Its open sale will begin on September 22.
- India's wearable market is experiencing massive growth.
- With increasing demands for smartwatches, Amazfit has also thrown down the gauntlet to take on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and other high-end offerings.
- In fact, the Amazfit GTS 4, with a range of health and fitness-related features, appears to be a promising purchase. To recall, the wearable was unveiled two weeks ago at the IFA tech event.
The Amazfit GTS 4 bears a 5ATM water-resistant body with a squircle dial. On the right, it gets a physical crown. The smartwatch is offered in Rosebud Pink, Infinite Black, and Misty White colors. It is equipped with a 1.75-inch (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display, with a 341ppi pixel density. The watch is protected by the toughened glass along with an anti-fingerprint coating.
The Amazfit GTS 4 comes with support for fall detection. It gets a sleep quality monitoring facility that provides specific information on deep sleep, light sleep, REM stages, and breathing quality. The wearable has a long list of sensors. They include an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, and an ambient lighting sensor.
The Amazfit GTS 4 is equipped with dual-band GPS antenna technology for precise positioning. It offers Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), six satellite positioning systems, a built-in microphone, and a built-in Alexa voice assistance feature for easy accessibility.
The Amazfit GTS 4 is equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor for blood oxygen detection, heart rate, and stress tracking. The smartwatch boots Zepp OS 2.0 and houses 2.3GB of storage. It packs a 300mAh battery. The GTS 4 offers more than 150 sports modes and 15 strength training exercises. It supports third-party apps like GoPro, Home Connect, and Adidas Running.
