iPhones have become cheaper on Amazon: Check discounts, offers

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 19, 2022, 03:16 pm 3 min read

The discounts on iPhones may vary depending upon their availability and color variants (Photo credit: Apple)

Amazon has revealed the price cuts for the iPhone 11, 12, and 13, way before its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale which is set to begin on September 23. The devices are getting up to a 20% discount on their price tags. Along with that, the buyers can also opt for up to Rs. 14,850 off in exchange for their old smartphones.

Product #1 iPhone 13 and 13 Mini: Up to Rs. 14,000 off

The iPhone 13 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 65,900 for its 128GB model, which means a discount of Rs. 14,000 on the official price tag. The iPhone 13 Mini is available starting at Rs. 59,900 for its 128GB configuration, meaning a price cut of Rs. 10,000 on MRP. Buyers can avail Rs. 14,850 off in exchange for their old smartphones.

Design and display The handsets get IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini flaunt a wide notch for a Face ID setup and selfie camera, a metal-glass body, and an IP68 rating. The regular model bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display, whereas the Mini variant has a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen. They get scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection along with an oleophobic coating for the display.

Add-ons The devices are backed by A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini's dual rear camera setup comprises a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Up front, they get a 12MP (f/2.2) camera. The handsets are backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They now boot iOS 16 and pack a 3,240mAh and 2,438mAh battery, respectively.

Product #2 iPhone 12: Begins at Rs. 52,900

The iPhone 12 now starts at Rs. 52,900 for its 64GB model. Exchange offers up to Rs. 14,850 are applicable on this device as well. The handset offers a wide notch, an aluminum frame, and IP68 dust/water resistance. It gets "ceramic shield" protection for the display. It boasts a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen with a 460ppi pixel density, and 1,200-nits peak brightness.

Key features The device houses a 2,815mAh battery

The iPhone 12 includes dual rear cameras that comprise a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper. On the front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) camera. An A14 Bionic chipset powers the iPhone 12, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots iOS 16 and packs a 2,815mAh battery.

Product #3 iPhone 11: Starts at Rs. 41,990

The iPhone 11 has been listed starting at Rs. 41,990 for its 64GB configuration. The device sports a notch, an aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistance, and ceramic shield protection. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen. The handset packs a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Information It is backed by an A13 Bionic processor

The iPhone 11 is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It now boots iOS 16 and packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.