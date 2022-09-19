Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets cheaper by Rs. 11,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 19, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is 8.9mm thick and weighs 228g

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the bestselling flagship smartphones around the world. It was introduced back in February as the top-of-the-line offering in the S22 series. Notably, the device is currently selling with nearly Rs. 11,000 discount via Amazon. With its top-notch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 108MP quad camera setup, and Qualcomm's flagship SoC, the handset offers a value-for-money deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bears a price tag of Rs. 1,00,999 for its 12GB/256GB configuration on the official website. However, on Amazon, this model is available for purchase at Rs. 90,219, for its Phantom Black trim. This means a discount of Rs. 10,780 on the device. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 14,850 off in exchange for an eligible handset.

Design and display The phone offers 1,750 nits of peak brightness

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center, slim bezels, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and built-in stylus support for the S Pen. The handset packs a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,750 nits of maximum brightness. It offers IP68 resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Cameras The device gets a 108MP primary camera with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with quad rear cameras, that include a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the device gets a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter on the front.

Internals The handset offers up to 1TB of internal storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It boots Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.