Vivo Y52t with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip launched: Check price

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 19, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y52t is available in three colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched the Y52t smartphone in its home country. It will go on sale there via the official website from today onward (September 19). The handset is available in two storage configurations and three shades. As for the highlights, it features a 60Hz HD+ LCD display, a 13MP main camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Y52t is the latest addition to Vivo's Y series of budget smartphones. It serves as an upgraded version of the Vivo Y52 which made its debut last year.

The device is handy with an impressive design and offers decent performance.

However, the camera module, which has been debased from the previous version, is a serious letdown.

Design and display The smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Vivo Y52t features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera module. The smartphone bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset is available in Peach, Blue, and Black color options.

Information The handset is equipped with a 13MP main camera

The Vivo Y52t boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP main shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Up front, it sports an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Internals It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip

Under the hood, the Vivo Y52t is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on the handset include a 5G network and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y52t: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y52t starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 14,800) for the 8GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. We do not know when it will be launched in India.