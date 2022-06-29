Technology

Facebook is testing new Discord-like features on Groups

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 29, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

A leaked memo revealed that Meta is reshaping Facebook to be a TikTok competitor (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta is testing some new features on Facebook Groups, including a new sidebar and Channels. What's interesting is that these new features evoke a familiar Discord vibe. The company has even introduced a purple accent that surprisingly reminds us of Discord. The new changes are being introduced to make Facebook Groups more attractive to those looking for focused spaces for discussion.

The new changes introduced by Meta come after a leaked memo revealed that the company is trying to make Facebook more like TikTok.

As Facebook awaits an algorithm change, it seems that Meta has used the opportunity to rethink Facebook Groups.

It appears that the company took a leaf out of Discord for that. Facebook will soon be everything but itself.

Sidebar Pin your favorite groups to see them first

Central to the new changes is a new left-aligned sidebar that helps in the easy organization of groups. Groups are listed with rounded square icons. In the sidebar, you can pin your favorite groups so that they show up first and see the latest activity related to the group. Individual groups have a new menu that seems to be lifted right out of Discord.

Channels Admins can create Channels within Groups

Another change introduced by Meta is Channels. With the help of Channels, you'll be able to have smaller and more dedicated conversations within groups. These casual conversations can take place in three ways: text-based chats, audio rooms, and feeds. They are called Community chat channels, Community audio channels, and Community feed channels. Admins can create them to have more meaningful and casual discussions.

Information Audio channels carry great resemblance to Discord

Among the three channels, Community audio channels resemble Discord the most. Admins and members can jump in and out of the conversations in real-time. Text channels look a lot like a Messenger thread, whereas Feed rooms are similar to normal feeds.