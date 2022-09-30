Technology

#DealOfTheDay: HP Victus 16.1-inch laptop gets cheaper by Rs. 19,400

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 30, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

The HP Victus (16-e0162AX) gets a cooling system with a five-way airflow

HP's Victus series laptops are a go-to option for gaming as well as handling intensive workflows. Along with the processors designed for performance, the models in this line-up also offer a strong thermal solution and a potent GPU. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, the HP Victus (16-e0162AX) is currently retailing with a discount of nearly Rs. 19,400. Here are more details.

The HP Victus (16-e0162AX) bears a price tag of Rs. 71,343 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, it is being sold on Amazon for Rs. 51,990, which translates to a discount of Rs. 19,353. Buyers can also avail Rs. 1,500 instant discounts using SBI Credit Card transactions, and up to Rs. 14,500 off via exchange benefits.

The HP Victus (16-e0162AX) bears a minimalist design, with slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, a wide rear vent, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 16.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 250-nits peak brightness, and 137ppi pixel density. The device gets an enhanced cooling system with a five-way airflow for effective heat dissipation.

The HP Victus (16-e0162AX) includes three Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 slot, a Type-C port, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a power adapter, and a media card reader. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The HP Victus (16-e0162AX) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, paired with 4GB of Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 16MB of cache memory, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). Under the hood, it houses a battery that supports up to four hours of backup.