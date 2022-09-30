Technology

Vivo Y73t with 50MP camera, 6,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 30, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

Vivo Y73t comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has released another budget-friendly smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y73t in China. It is available in Fog Blue, Autumn, and Mirror Black shades. The handset will go on sale in China from October 10. As for the highlights, the device features a 60Hz Full-HD+ LCD display, a Dimensity 700 SoC, a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chinese tech giant Vivo continues to strengthen its affordable smartphone portfolio with the launch of its new Y-series handset.

Vivo Y73t offers superior camera quality, large storage, and good battery life.

The handset is expected to compete against Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme smartphones in this market segment. We do not know if the device will make its way to India.

Design and display The device sports a 60Hz Full-HD+ LCD display

Vivo Y73t features a waterdrop notch display with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a rectangular dual camera module. The handset features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+(1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.17mm thick and weighs about 201.5g.

Information The smartphone flaunts a 50MP main camera

Vivo Y73t boasts a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. There is an 8MP(f/2.0) front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery

Vivo Y73t is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device boots Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. Under the hood, it houses a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y73t: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y73t will go on sale from October 10. The handset is available for pre-bookings via the brand's official online store. The 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs.16,100), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs.18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs.20,700), respectively.