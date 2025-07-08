Shubhanshu Shukla to speak with students from ISS today

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is scheduled to connect with school students at ISRO's North East Space Applications Centre (NESAC) in Shillong via a ham-radio telebridge from the International Space Station (ISS) today. The interaction is part of the Amateur Radio on the ISS (ARISS) program, which aims to inspire STEM interest among students. The crew of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) is in its last week on the ISS.

Research details Shukla conducts experiment on cyanobacteria Ax4 crew, including Peggy Whitson, Sawosz Uznaski-Winiewski, Tibor Kapu and Shukla, have been working for 11 days on research that could revolutionize space exploration and life on Earth. Shukla led a key experiment focusing on cyanobacteria, photosynthetic microorganisms with immense potential for life-support systems in space. The cyanobacteria experiment involved capturing imagery and centrifuging two distinct strains to understand how microgravity affects their growth, cellular behavior, and biochemical activity.

Sustainability research Space microalgae study In another effort, Shukla redeployed a culture bag for the Space Microalgae study. This research is testing microalgae's ability to produce food, oxygen, and possibly biofuels. The short life cycles, high photosynthetic output, and resilience of these microorganisms make them ideal candidates for sustaining human life beyond Earth. The study is a collaboration between ISRO, NASA, and the Department of Biotechnology.