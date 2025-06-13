Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission delayed due to leak on ISS
What's the story
The launch of the Axiom-4 space mission, which is to be piloted by Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been indefinitely postponed.
The delay comes after a "new pressure signature," indicating a possible air leak, was detected on the International Space Station (ISS).
NASA and Axiom Space announced their decision to delay the launch while they investigate this issue further.
Mission details
Axiom-4 was initially scheduled for launch on May 29
The Axiom-4 mission, which was originally scheduled for launch on May 29, has already been delayed four times.
The postponements were due to bad weather and a liquid oxygen leak detected in the Falcon-9 rocket by SpaceX, the providers of the launch vehicle and space capsule.
Now, this new issue with an air leak on the ISS has further delayed the mission.
Ongoing concerns
Air leaks in Zvezda service module
The problem of air leaks isn't new to the ISS. The Zvezda service module, part of Russia's segment of the ISS, had developed multiple cracks leading to air leaks.
These were initially repaired with glue and sealants but new ones have since been detected.
This ongoing issue has now led to a "new pressure signature," prompting NASA's investigation with Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.
Mission impact
Delay of Axiom-4 until issues are resolved
The air leak issue could pose a risk to both the infrastructure of the ISS and the safety of astronauts onboard.
Currently, there are seven astronauts on the ISS - three each from the US and Russia, and one from Japan. Adding four more at this time could further complicate matters.
Hence, NASA has decided to delay the Axiom-4 mission until these issues are resolved.