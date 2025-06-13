Mattel partners with OpenAI to create AI-powered Barbie
What's the story
Mattel, the iconic toy manufacturer behind Barbie, is now taking a major leap into the world of artificial intelligence (AI).
In a groundbreaking move, the company has announced a partnership with OpenAI.
The collaboration will see the integration of AI into Mattel's range of toys (including Barbie) and entertainment brands.
The goal is to create fun and age-appropriate AI-powered experiences for children.
Technological evolution
Diving into the world of AI
Mattel, which has been in operation for over 80 years, plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise into its creative processes and business operations to drive product innovation.
This could lead to the creation of dolls and action figures that can react, adapt, and even tell stories on their own, all without needing pre-recorded lines.
The partnership with OpenAI also highlights Mattel's strategic shift toward the AI and tech-enabled toy market.
Partnership details
Excited about the partnership, say OpenAI and Mattel executives
OpenAI's Chief Operating Officer, Brad Lightcap, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying they are happy to help Mattel deliver "thoughtful AI-powered experiences."
Josh Silverman, Executive Vice President at Mattel, also shared his thoughts on this collaboration, emphasizing that it's all about expanding what play means in today's world.
The first product from this partnership is expected to be revealed later this year.
Product development
Mattel will remain in full control of products being created
Silverman also revealed that the upcoming product would be "across the spectrum of physical products and some experiences."
He also clarified that Mattel isn't licensing its IP to OpenAI as part of the deal and remains in full control of the products being created.
As part of this partnership, Mattel employees will also get access to OpenAI tools to enhance product development and creative ideation.