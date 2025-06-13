You can finally reorder your Instagram grid
What's the story
Instagram is finally rolling out the highly-anticipated feature of rearranging grids, a long-requested update from its users.
The social media platform announced the development on Thursday, saying that the new capability will give users more control over how their profile looks.
Until now, posts appeared in chronological order on user profiles with only pinning a post as an option to keep older content at the top.
Additional updates
Instagram is also testing 'quieter posts'
Along with the grid rearrangement feature, Instagram is also testing a way for quieter posts. This would allow users to share content without it appearing in their followers' feeds.
The move is aimed at giving users more flexibility and reducing the pressure of public scrutiny on their creative expressions.
Further, Instagram has also integrated Spotify into its platform, letting users share songs they are listening to in real-time on their Notes from the music streaming service.
Creator support
Instagram is launching 'Drafts' to support emerging creators
Instagram is also launching a new initiative called 'Drafts,' aimed at supporting emerging creators.
The company will collaborate with these creators, providing them with various forms of assistance such as financial backing, networking opportunities, co-ideation and collaboration opportunities.
An Instagram spokesperson clarified that Drafts isn't a dedicated creator fund but rather a way for the platform to work closely with creators and provide tailored support for their unique creative projects.