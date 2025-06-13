What's the story

In a historic moment for India, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

The Axiom-4 mission, organized by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX, highlights India's growing role in global space exploration.

Shukla will take a white plush swan named "Joy" with him. Joy is more than just a toy; it is the crew's formal zero-gravity indicator.