Why astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is taking a swan to space
What's the story
In a historic moment for India, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will become the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS).
The Axiom-4 mission, organized by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX, highlights India's growing role in global space exploration.
Shukla will take a white plush swan named "Joy" with him. Joy is more than just a toy; it is the crew's formal zero-gravity indicator.
Cultural significance
Zero-gravity indicators in space missions
The tradition of using plush toys as zero-gravity indicators dates back to the early days of space travel, becoming more popular in recent years.
When a spacecraft reaches orbit, these toys start to float, visually indicating that the craft is in space.
For this mission, the crew has chosen a white swan. However, for Shukla and India at large, it's not just a visual indicator but a cultural symbol representing India's spiritual legacy and technological prowess in global space exploration.
Mythological connection
Swan holds sacred significance in Indian mythology
In Indian mythology, the swan holds sacred significance as the vahana of Goddess Saraswati, who symbolizes knowledge, wisdom, and arts.
By choosing the swan, Group Captain Shukla bridges India's rich cultural heritage with its forward-looking space ambitions.
He described taking Joy into space as both a deeply personal gesture and a tribute to Indian culture.
"Joy is a piece of home in orbit - a symbol of unity, grace, and spiritual continuity in our quest for the stars," he said.
Crew composition
A look at the multicultural, multinational crew of Axiom-4
The Axiom-4 mission will see Shukla fly with a multicultural, multinational crew.
This includes Peggy Whitson (USA), Axiom Space Mission Commander and retired NASA astronaut; Slawosz Uznanski (Poland), European Space Agency (ESA) engineer; and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), military test pilot and spaceflight candidate.
The diverse composition of the crew highlights the collaborative nature of modern space travel.
Mission details
About the mission and its significance for India
The Axiom-4 mission is the fourth commercial crewed flight to the ISS organized by Axiom Space in partnership with NASA and SpaceX.
The astronauts will spend around 14 days on the ISS, doing scientific research, outreach activities, and operational tasks.
This marks India's first astronaut mission to the ISS after a 41-year gap since Rakesh Sharma's Soviet-sponsored Soyuz flight in 1984, which was not to the ISS.
Cost
India paid ₹600cr for Shukla's ISS journey
According to recent reports, India has invested $70 million, approximately ₹599 crore, in the mission, reflecting the country's growing engagement in both public and private space initiatives.
This achievement strengthens India's standing as a key player in global space exploration and paves the way for future Indian participation in international space missions.
However, the Axiom-4 mission, initially slated for launch on May 29, has faced six delays so far, the most recent caused by an air leak aboard the ISS.