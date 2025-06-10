What's the story

India has made a significant stride in space exploration by securing a seat for Indian pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on the Axiom-4 mission.

The country invested $70 million, approximately ₹599 crore, to Axiom Space for this opportunity, as per Business Insider.

This mission signifies India's return to space after a hiatus of 41 years, with Rakesh Sharma being the last Indian astronaut to fly in 1984.