India paid ₹600cr for Shubhanshu Shukla's upcoming ISS mission
What's the story
India has made a significant stride in space exploration by securing a seat for Indian pilot and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on the Axiom-4 mission.
The country invested $70 million, approximately ₹599 crore, to Axiom Space for this opportunity, as per Business Insider.
This mission signifies India's return to space after a hiatus of 41 years, with Rakesh Sharma being the last Indian astronaut to fly in 1984.
Mission delay
Mission delayed due to weather
The Ax-4 mission, initially slated for today, has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions. The new launch date is now set for June 11 at 5:30pm IST.
Shukla will be accompanied by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut; Tibor Kapu from Hungary; and Slawosz Uznanski from Poland.
The team will embark on their journey aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Mission uniqueness
Axiom missions vs Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic
Axiom Space's missions stand out from competitors like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic due to their duration and destination.
Unlike Blue Origin's brief suborbital flights, Axiom missions involve a two-week stay at the International Space Station (ISS).
The $70 million fee paid by India covers not only the journey but also an extensive training program that meets NASA standards.
Astronaut profile
Shukla's training and experience
Shukla, an Indian Air Force test pilot with over 2,000 flight hours, was selected for ISRO's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program in 2019.
He received training at Russia's Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center and NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Prior to the scheduled Gaganyaan mission in 2026, Shukla was chosen to represent India on the Ax-4 mission.
As a pilot on this mission, he will assist in operating the Crew Dragon spacecraft during launch, docking, and re-entry procedures.
ISS Research
Shukla will conduct over 60 experiments aboard ISS
Once aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla will conduct over 60 science experiments focusing on materials science, biology, and Earth observation.
His research will notably include studying cyanobacteria and space microalgae to advance microgravity research.
Fellow mission specialist Tibor Kapu praised Shukla's knowledge, stating "Shuks (Shukla) is wisdom."
Commander Peggy Whitson expressed confidence in his abilities, "For me, having him as my pilot in the Dragon capsule is great."