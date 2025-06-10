OpenAI suffers massive outage: ChatGPT, Sora, and API services down
OpenAI's widely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, experienced a significant global outage on Tuesday, affecting numerous users across its web platform and mobile applications.
The disruption, which also impacted OpenAI's crucial API services and text-to-video generator Sora, caused considerable inconvenience for both individual subscribers and enterprise clients.
This marks yet another instance of service interruption for the leading AI platform.
Problems began to peak around 2:50pm
The problems began to peak around 2:50pm IST in India, with hundreds of thousands of users globally reporting issues.
The majority of complaints pointed to problems with ChatGPT's core functionality, preventing users from accessing the chatbot or receiving responses to their queries.
"Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue," said OpenAI.
Outage underscores global reliance on ChatGPT
The widespread nature of the outage underscored the global reliance on ChatGPT for a diverse range of tasks, from academic assistance to business operations.
Many users took to social media platforms to express their frustration, with some even sharing memes about their sudden inability to perform tasks they typically relied on the AI tool for.
'ChatGPT is overworked'
When @ChatGPT is so overworked it can't even finish your message...— Richard Pathray (@pathray_ri77258) June 10, 2025
Today, many users (myself included) are facing errors in the message stream. Is @OpenAI having a burnout day?
The fun part? I asked #ChatGPT to write this tweet about its own crash. Self-awareness level:🤖💀 pic.twitter.com/KsCWuhDBPz
OpenAI reports annualized revenue run rate of $10 billion
This incident also coincided with OpenAI reporting an annualized revenue run rate of $10 billion as of June.
The figure marks a significant jump from the estimated $5.5 billion in December 2024.
The latest revenue figure indicates that OpenAI is on track to meet its 2025 revenue target of $12.7 billion.
The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption and usage of ChatGPT.