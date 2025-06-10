What's the story

Apple has unveiled the next-generation iOS 26 operating system at WWDC 2025. The new OS comes with a unique 'Liquid Glass' design and advanced Apple Intelligence features.

Developers can test all the new features of iOS 26 from today through the Apple Developer Program.

A public beta version will be available next month, with a full rollout scheduled for September after the launch of iPhone 17 series.

However, not all iPhones will get this update due to hardware limitations.