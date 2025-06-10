Apple iOS 26 will not support these iPhone models
What's the story
Apple has unveiled the next-generation iOS 26 operating system at WWDC 2025. The new OS comes with a unique 'Liquid Glass' design and advanced Apple Intelligence features.
Developers can test all the new features of iOS 26 from today through the Apple Developer Program.
A public beta version will be available next month, with a full rollout scheduled for September after the launch of iPhone 17 series.
However, not all iPhones will get this update due to hardware limitations.
Exclusions
iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are left out
Apple has confirmed that the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR models will not be getting the iOS 26 update.
These three models, all launched in 2018 and powered by the A12 Bionic chip, will remain stuck on iOS 18 as their last major OS version.
While Apple usually provides security updates for a while even after ending OS support, these devices won't get new features or performance improvements introduced with iOS 26.
Hardware constraints
A12 Bionic chip doesn't meet hardware requirements for iOS 26
The A12 Bionic chip, while powerful in its day, probably doesn't meet the hardware requirements for the most demanding features of iOS 26.
This is especially true for those powered by Apple's new Intelligence initiatives.
The updated OS requires an A13 Bionic chip or later, which means only iPhone 11 and newer models will be eligible for the update.