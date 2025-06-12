What's the story

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to embark on a groundbreaking mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Axiom-4 mission will see him spend over 14 days in space, conducting seven unique experiments. These studies will focus on biology, agriculture, and human adaptation in microgravity.

This marks India's return to space after a gap of over 40 years since Rakesh Sharma's visit in 1984.