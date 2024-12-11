Summarize Simplifying... In short The Black Beauty meteorite, discovered in the Sahara Desert, has revealed that water existed on Mars just 100 million years after the planet's formation, suggesting it could have been habitable.

The meteorite's zircon grain, which remained unchanged during its journey to Earth, showed signs of water-rich fluids, similar to those found in Earth's hydrothermal systems.

This discovery raises questions about the prevalence of such systems on ancient Mars, hinting at the possibility of long-lasting habitable conditions.

The study focused on a single zircon grain

This meteorite confirmed water presence on Mars 4.4B years ago

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:47 pm Dec 11, 202403:47 pm

Meteorite analysis

A key to Mars's ancient history

The Black Beauty meteorite, or NWA 7034, was found in the Sahara Desert. It had been blasted off from Mars's surface due to an impact from another celestial body between five million and 10 million years ago. Pieces of this meteorite have helped scientists study ancient Mars for years. The research team's analysis shows that water was present just 100 million years after the planet formed, hinting at possible habitability.

Mineral examination

Zircon: A window into Mars's past

The zircon grain in Black Beauty remained unaltered despite its journey to Earth and entry into our planet's atmosphere. This preservation enabled scientists to detect unusual amounts of sodium, iron, and aluminum within it. These elements indicate that water-rich fluids left their mark on the zircon as it formed 4.45 billion years ago. The patterns observed in this Martian zircon are similar to those found in zircons from Earth's hydrothermal systems, hinting at possible hot springs on ancient Mars.

Life potential

Hydrothermal systems on ancient Mars

The finding of Earth-like hydrothermal system patterns in the Martian zircon begs the question of how common such systems were on ancient Mars. If they were a stable feature, it could mean that habitable conditions may have existed for a long time.