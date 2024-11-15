Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready to witness the last Supermoon of 2024, the Beaver Moon, peaking on November 16.

This celestial spectacle will be accompanied by the Pleiades star cluster and four visible planets - Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

This celestial spectacle will be accompanied by the Pleiades star cluster and four visible planets - Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

For those keen on capturing this event, remember to choose an open space, use a tripod, avoid flash, focus accurately, and utilize your phone's HDR mode and optical zoom for the best results.

Moon will appear larger and brighter tonight

Last Supermoon of 2024 visible tonight: How to watch

By Akash Pandey 01:25 pm Nov 15, 202401:25 pm

What's the story The last supermoon of 2024, the Beaver Moon, will light up the night sky on November 16. Supermoons occur when the full moon is at its closest point to the Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than normal. The Beaver Moon indicates the time when beavers start preparing for winter and the arrival of colder weather. It is also called the Frost Moon or Snow Moon.

Viewing details

Beaver Moon: A spectacle in the night sky

The Beaver Moon will peak on November 16 at 2:58am IST. For the best view, stargazers in India should look toward the eastern horizon just after sunset. The Pleiades star cluster, or the Seven Sisters, will be seen near the Moon on this day. It will be below the Moon and move to its upper right by November 16.

Moon will appear bigger and brighter than usual

Celestial events

2024: A year of supermoons

The year 2024 has been a treat for night sky enthusiasts with several supermoons lighting up the sky. These include the Sturgeon Moon in August, Harvest Moon in September, and Hunter's Moon in October. The upcoming Beaver Moon marks the fourth and final one of this year. During this event, observers will also get an opportunity to see four planets: Mercury, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Photography tips

Tips for capturing the supermoon with your smartphone

Capturing the supermoon with a smartphone can be a challenging task. However, by following some essential tips, you can snap the perfect lunar image. These include choosing an open space with minimal distractions and light for an unobstructed view of the Moon and using a tripod to stabilize your smartphone. Also, it's recommended to use your smartphone's timer function or remote shutter to prevent blurry images.

Additional advice

More tips to capture the perfect supermoon photo

It's advised not to use your smartphone's flash as it won't affect the distant Moon and may light up unwanted elements in the foreground. Accurate focus is crucial for capturing a detailed Moon photo, especially in low light. Enabling your smartphone camera's HDR mode can help capture a wider range of light and detail, improving overall image quality. If your phone has optical zoom, use it to maintain image clarity and always shoot at maximum resolution for more detail.