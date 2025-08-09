India's forex reserves fall $9.3B to $689B

The total reserves now stand at $688.87 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a major dip of $9.32 billion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The total reserves now stand at $688.87 billion for the week ending August 1. This comes after a previous week's increase of $2.7 billion, which had raised the reserves to $698.19 billion as of July 25.