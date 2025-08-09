Wastewater treatment firm Technocraft Ventures files for ₹138cr IPO Business Aug 09, 2025

Technocraft Ventures, known for wastewater treatment projects, is going public with an IPO aiming to raise ₹138 crore.

The plan includes selling new shares and some held by its promoter, Kartikey Constructions.

Most of the money will go toward daily business needs, with any leftover set aside for general company use.