Wastewater treatment firm Technocraft Ventures files for ₹138cr IPO
Technocraft Ventures, known for wastewater treatment projects, is going public with an IPO aiming to raise ₹138 crore.
The plan includes selling new shares and some held by its promoter, Kartikey Constructions.
Most of the money will go toward daily business needs, with any leftover set aside for general company use.
Technocraft's project pipeline worth ₹686 crore
Started in 1998, Technocraft works on big infrastructure and utility projects—think cleaning rivers under the Namami Gange Programme.
As of June 2025, their project pipeline was worth nearly ₹686 crore.
Once the IPO wraps up, you'll spot their shares on both BSE and NSE.
The company pulled in ₹279 crore revenue last year and faces off with major players like VA Tech Wabag in a competitive industry.