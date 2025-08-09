Modi government launching an export promotion mission worth ₹2,250cr 

The Indian government is all set to unveil a ₹2,250 crore export promotion mission. The initiative is aimed at protecting domestic industries from global trade uncertainties, especially those stemming from US tariffs. It will focus on boosting domestic consumption, exploring new markets and supply chains, and providing support to MSMEs through easy credit schemes and overseas warehousing facilities.

Initiative Efforts aimed at capitalizing on emerging export opportunities The export promotion mission will have several components. These efforts are aimed at capitalizing on emerging export opportunities. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has already presented the mission to representatives of export promotion councils and other key stakeholders.

Strategic approach GST Council likely to meet soon As per industry officials, the export promotion mission has two main components. They are Providing Trade Finance Support (NIRYAT PROTSAHAN) and Driving International Holistic Market Access (NIRYAT DISHA) Initiative. The GST Council is also likely to meet soon to discuss rate simplification and rationalization, as well as the future of the compensation cess. This is expected to further boost domestic consumption amid global trade uncertainties.