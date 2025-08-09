The announcement could come within a few weeks

India, Oman to announce a free trade agreement soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:27 pm Aug 09, 2025

India and Oman are on the verge of finalizing a free trade agreement (FTA), an official has said to PTI. The text of the trade pact is currently being translated into Arabic for approval by the Omani cabinet. Once approved, both countries will jointly announce the conclusion and signing of this Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The announcement could come sooner than expected, possibly within a few weeks.