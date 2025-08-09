WhatsApp adds new features to make Status updates more interactive
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced four new features for its Status section, making the platform more interactive and engaging. The updates include photo stickers, layouts, the Add Yours feature, and an expanded More with Music option. According to Meta, these enhancements will be rolled out to all users gradually over the coming months.
Collage creation
Create collages with Layout option
The new Layout option is one of the biggest updates, enabling users to create collages directly within WhatsApp. The in-app editor lets you select up to six images and arrange them into a visually appealing collage. This feature is ideal for sharing trip highlights, event memories, or everyday snapshots in an Instagram-like manner.
Music integration
Overlay music on photos
WhatsApp recently added music to Status updates and is now taking it a step further with music stickers. This feature lets you overlay your favorite song on a selfie or photo, turning a simple image into an engaging audio-visual post. It's another way of making your WhatsApp statuses more personalized and fun.
User customization
Add yours prompt and photo sticker tool
The new photo sticker tool lets you turn any image into a customized sticker by cropping, resizing, and changing its shape before adding it to a Status update. Meanwhile, the 'Add Yours' feature borrows from interactive formats on Instagram and Facebook. It allows users to post prompts like "Best coffee moment" or "Throwback pic," inviting friends to respond with their own photos or videos.