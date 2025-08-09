WhatsApp adds new features to make Status updates more interactive

WhatsApp has introduced four new features for its Status section, making the platform more interactive and engaging. The updates include photo stickers, layouts, the Add Yours feature, and an expanded More with Music option. According to Meta , these enhancements will be rolled out to all users gradually over the coming months.

Collage creation Create collages with Layout option The new Layout option is one of the biggest updates, enabling users to create collages directly within WhatsApp. The in-app editor lets you select up to six images and arrange them into a visually appealing collage. This feature is ideal for sharing trip highlights, event memories, or everyday snapshots in an Instagram-like manner.

Music integration Overlay music on photos WhatsApp recently added music to Status updates and is now taking it a step further with music stickers. This feature lets you overlay your favorite song on a selfie or photo, turning a simple image into an engaging audio-visual post. It's another way of making your WhatsApp statuses more personalized and fun.