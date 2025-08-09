Microsoft Copilot can turn your 2D images into 3D models

How to use Copilot 3D

Copilot 3D works on desktop at Copilot.com, letting you upload PNG or JPG images (under 10MB) to create GLB-format models for use in most design tools and game engines.

For the best results, pick images where the subject stands out from the background—think furniture over pets.

Models stick around for 28 days, and Microsoft reminds everyone to only upload images they own and follow content guidelines.