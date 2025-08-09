Next Article
Microsoft Copilot can turn your 2D images into 3D models
Microsoft just dropped Copilot 3D—an AI tool that lets you turn regular 2D images into 3D models in a few clicks.
It's part of their Copilot Labs project and is currently open to select users with a Microsoft or Google account.
How to use Copilot 3D
Copilot 3D works on desktop at Copilot.com, letting you upload PNG or JPG images (under 10MB) to create GLB-format models for use in most design tools and game engines.
For the best results, pick images where the subject stands out from the background—think furniture over pets.
Models stick around for 28 days, and Microsoft reminds everyone to only upload images they own and follow content guidelines.