You can now pay for ChatGPT in Indian rupee
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a pilot program to offer localized pricing for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in India. The move is aimed at making payments easier for customers in one of its biggest markets. With this development, India joins the UK and European countries where OpenAI had earlier introduced localized pricing.
Pricing details
ChatGPT Plus now costs ₹1,999 per month
Under the pilot program, OpenAI is offering its Plus tier at ₹1,999 per month (GST included) on ChatGPT's web app. The more expensive Pro tier costs ₹19,900 per month (GST included). For businesses, ChatGPT's Team plan is priced at ₹2,099 per seat per month. This is a major shift from the previous pricing structure which charged $20 for the Plus tier, $200 for the Pro level, and $30 per seat for the Team plan in India.
Affordability push
GPT-5 launch and ChatGPT Go
The new pricing strategy comes after OpenAI launched GPT-5, its most advanced AI model yet. The company is also said to be working on a cheaper tier called ChatGPT Go, which could cost ₹399 per month. This aligns with OpenAI's commitment to make its products more affordable for developers in India and globally.
Market growth
India's significance for OpenAI
India is the fastest-growing market for OpenAI and its second-largest market after the US. The country already has an estimated 700 million weekly active internet users, which contributes to the growth of ChatGPT's user base. This growth comes amid increasing competition from other players like Google and Perplexity, who are also trying to drive adoption in India with attractive offers.