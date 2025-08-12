You can now pay for ChatGPT in Indian rupee

OpenAI has launched a pilot program to offer localized pricing for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT , in India. The move is aimed at making payments easier for customers in one of its biggest markets. With this development, India joins the UK and European countries where OpenAI had earlier introduced localized pricing.

Pricing details ChatGPT Plus now costs ₹1,999 per month Under the pilot program, OpenAI is offering its Plus tier at ₹1,999 per month (GST included) on ChatGPT's web app. The more expensive Pro tier costs ₹19,900 per month (GST included). For businesses, ChatGPT's Team plan is priced at ₹2,099 per seat per month. This is a major shift from the previous pricing structure which charged $20 for the Plus tier, $200 for the Pro level, and $30 per seat for the Team plan in India.

Affordability push GPT-5 launch and ChatGPT Go The new pricing strategy comes after OpenAI launched GPT-5, its most advanced AI model yet. The company is also said to be working on a cheaper tier called ChatGPT Go, which could cost ₹399 per month. This aligns with OpenAI's commitment to make its products more affordable for developers in India and globally.