Why Nothing's audio products might become cheaper in India

Nothing , the London-based tech brand, is set to expand its manufacturing operations in India. The company's CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that they are looking to make audio products locally. This comes after their successful foray into smartphone manufacturing in the country. The move is part of Nothing's long-term strategy to establish a sustainable ecosystem in India as both a consumer market and a manufacturing hub.

Strategic move Participation in PLI 2.0 scheme The decision to make audio products in India comes as the country positions itself as a global electronics manufacturing hub. Pei has confirmed that Nothing is looking at participating in the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme, launched by the Indian government to attract high-value manufacturing and promote local sourcing of components. This strategic move highlights Nothing's commitment to India's growing tech industry and its own business expansion plans.

Product range Local manufacturing to help Nothing serve Indian market better The company's local manufacturing push will include products such as the recently launched Headphone (1), its first over-ear headphones developed with KEF, and its popular TWS earbuds. This step could help Nothing streamline logistics, cut its costs, and better serve one of its fastest-growing markets. India has always been a stronghold for Nothing with the brand gaining traction for both smartphones and wearables due to competitive pricing, community building efforts, and a design-centric approach.