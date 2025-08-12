OnePlus tablets will now be made in India

OnePlus has announced a partnership with Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL), India's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. The collaboration will see the production of OnePlus's premium tablet range at BPL's state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida. The move is part of OnePlus's 'Made in India' initiative and its larger strategy to create an integrated ecosystem across devices.

Local production Local production of Pad 3, Pad Lite The partnership will see the local production of OnePlus's latest premium tablet offerings, the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite. This marks a major expansion for OnePlus, which has mostly focused on smartphone manufacturing in India until now. The move is part of Project Starlight, a new initiative by the company to enhance local integration and manufacturing capabilities in India.

Strategic move A strategic milestone for OnePlus Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has called the partnership with BPL a "strategic milestone" in the company's journey in India. He said that by localizing tablet production, OnePlus is not just reinforcing its commitment to India but also creating value for its user community. Liu added that this partnership reflects their long-term vision to innovate and invest in India while growing with it.