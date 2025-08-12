OnePlus tablets will now be made in India
What's the story
OnePlus has announced a partnership with Bhagwati Products Ltd (BPL), India's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. The collaboration will see the production of OnePlus's premium tablet range at BPL's state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida. The move is part of OnePlus's 'Made in India' initiative and its larger strategy to create an integrated ecosystem across devices.
Local production
Local production of Pad 3, Pad Lite
The partnership will see the local production of OnePlus's latest premium tablet offerings, the OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite. This marks a major expansion for OnePlus, which has mostly focused on smartphone manufacturing in India until now. The move is part of Project Starlight, a new initiative by the company to enhance local integration and manufacturing capabilities in India.
Strategic move
A strategic milestone for OnePlus
Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, has called the partnership with BPL a "strategic milestone" in the company's journey in India. He said that by localizing tablet production, OnePlus is not just reinforcing its commitment to India but also creating value for its user community. Liu added that this partnership reflects their long-term vision to innovate and invest in India while growing with it.
Market impact
What this means for the Indian market
With the premium tablet market in India growing rapidly, OnePlus's local manufacturing step could help it scale production and improve supply chain efficiency. Industry analysts believe that domestic assembly of high-end tablets could lead to competitive pricing, while maintaining the brand's hallmark quality. The OnePlus Pad 3 and Pad Lite are expected to further strengthen OnePlus's position in India's premium device segment.